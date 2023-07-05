The Financial Planning Standards Board of India (FPSB India) has appointed Krishan Mishra as Chief Executive Officer, effective 1 August 2023.

FPSB India is the Indian subsidiary of FPSB, the global standards-setting body for the financial planning profession and owner of the international Certified Financial Planner (CFP) certification program.

In his new role, Mishra will lead the strategy and operations of FPSB India and champion the advancement of the financial planning profession in India.

With over 20 years of experience, Mishra has held a variety of leadership positions including Country Head-International Business (India and South Asia) of Becker Professional Education, Head of North and East India of Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, and Regional Head (East) and Business Head-Channel Business at HCL Infosystems. Prior to these roles, he spent over a decade in the financial services industry.