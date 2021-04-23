HDFC Bank deploys mobile ATMs

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
Amidst surging Covid-19 infections that have led to localised lockdowns, private sector lender HDFC Bank has deployed mobile ATMs across the country.
These mobile ATMs will touch 19 cities including Mumbai, Chennai, Pune, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Hosur, Trichy, Salem, Dehradun, Lucknow, and Allahabad.
The private sector lender will work with local authorities in identifying locations for the mobile ATMs in the respective cities while ensuring that strict Covid protocols are maintained.
The move comes at a time when many States have announced local lockdowns to curb surging infections.
The Indian Banks’ Association has also advised banks to restrict working hours from 10 am to 2 pm and follow the Covid-19 pandemic related standard operating procedures (SOPs) it issued last year, whereby they will provide only essential customer services.
Last year too in the first wave of the pandemic, many lenders had started mobile ATMs to ensure that customers could withdraw cash and do basic banking services without having to venture to their bank branches.
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
Fiscal stimulus, friendly monetary policy and firm commodity prices point towards normalcy, says the MD and ...
Price correction is a good opportunity for long-term investors to take the plunge
Q4 earnings, along with progress in controlling Covid-19 spread, will be in focus
Do keep in mind that premium may go up in case one of the members has a pre-existing condition
The hemming in of Mamata Banerjee by the BJP in what was once a Trinamool stronghold sums up the story of West ...
Jeet Thayil’s latest work opens new doors for feminist revisionist Christian narratives in India
How does India benefit from a partnership with the US after it pulls out of Afghanistan?
Inside Narayan Chandra Sinha’s universe house, metal and nature’s footprints are churned into an organic whole
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...