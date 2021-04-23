HDFC Bank deploys mobile ATMs

Amidst surging Covid-19 infections that have led to localised lockdowns, private sector lender HDFC Bank has deployed mobile ATMs across the country.

These mobile ATMs will touch 19 cities including Mumbai, Chennai, Pune, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Hosur, Trichy, Salem, Dehradun, Lucknow, and Allahabad.

The private sector lender will work with local authorities in identifying locations for the mobile ATMs in the respective cities while ensuring that strict Covid protocols are maintained.

The move comes at a time when many States have announced local lockdowns to curb surging infections.

The Indian Banks’ Association has also advised banks to restrict working hours from 10 am to 2 pm and follow the Covid-19 pandemic related standard operating procedures (SOPs) it issued last year, whereby they will provide only essential customer services.

Last year too in the first wave of the pandemic, many lenders had started mobile ATMs to ensure that customers could withdraw cash and do basic banking services without having to venture to their bank branches.