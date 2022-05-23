HDFC Bank partners with Retailio to launch co-branded credit cards

Private sector lender HDFC Bank and B2B pharma marketplace Retailio have launched a new range of co-branded credit cards.

“These B2B credit cards are primarily targeted at chemists and pharmacies in the merchant segment,” the bank said in a statement on Monday, adding that the credit cards will be available to over 1 lakh customers of Retailio from their existing merchant base and as well as new customers.

The partnership is likely to cover over 1.4 lakh merchants in the first phase of its roll-out, it further said. Retailio has its presence in over 1,000 cities along with a network of over 1,000 health care and pharma companies, 3,000 pharmaceutical distributors, 1 lakh pharmacies, hospitals and nursing homes.