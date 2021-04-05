HDFC Bank Q4 advances up 14%, deposits grow 16%

Private sector lender HDFC Bank reported a 13.9 per cent growth in advances as on March 31, 2021 compared to a year ago and 16.3 per cent increase in deposits in the same period.

In a regulatory filing on Monday, the bank said its advances rose to ₹11.32 lakh crore as of March 31,2021 compared to ₹9.93 lakh crore in the same period a year ago. On a quarter on quarter basis, advances grew by 4.6 per cent over ₹10.82 lakh crore as of December 31, 2020.

“As per regulatory (Basel 2) segment classification, domestic retail loans as of March 31, 2021 grew by around 7.5 per cent over March 31, 2020 and around 5 per cent over December 31, 2020; domestic wholesale loans as of March 31, 2021 grew by around 21 per cent over March 31, 2020 and around 4.5 per cent over December 31, 2020,” HDFC Bank said.

Its deposits grew to about ₹13.35 lakh crore as of March 31, 2021 versus ₹11.47 lakh crore a year ago. It amounted to a grow of about five per cent on a quarterly basis compared to ₹12.71lakh crore as of December 31, 2020.

CASA deposits of the bank grew by 27 per cent to about ₹6.15 lakh crore as of March 31, 2020 compared to ₹4.84 lakh crore in the same period last fiscal.

HDFC Bank said its CASA ratio stood at around 46 per cent as of March 31, 2021 compared to 42.2 per cent a year ago.

During the quarter ended March 31, 2021, the Bank purchased loans aggregating ₹7,503 crore through the direct assignment route under the home loan arrangement with Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited.