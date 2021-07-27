ICICI, Axis and HDFC Bank pick up stake in blockchain start-up

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Private sector lenders including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank have picked up a stake in blockchain technology focussed start-up IBBIC Pvt Ltd.
In separate stock exchange filings on Tuesday, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank said they have picked up 50,000 equity shares amounting to 5.55 per cent stake in IBBIC.
HDFC Bank and Axis Bank invested ₹5 lakh each for the shares.
ICICI Bank also said it has subscribed to 49,000 fully paid-up equity shares of face value ₹10 each of IBBIC constituting 5.44 per cent of the issued and paid-up share capital. It paid ₹4.9 lakh for the shares.
IBBIC was incorporated on May 25 this year as a financial technology company with the objective of providing a platform for exploring, building, and implementing distributed ledger technology (DLT) solutions for the Indian financial services sector.
About 15 banks have come together to set up IBBIC, with an aim to expand the use of blockchain application in financial sector transactions.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Take your pick from the top retirement funds. Toppers in aggressive and conservative hybrid, and flexi-cap ...
The Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and have paused at the upper band. Stay alert
Performance depends on successful identification of stage of business cycle and portfolio allocation
Covid has taught everyone that challenges could come at any time with amplified magnitude
Over 63 years after its release, an author traces down Parama Bhattaraka, the impish child actor in one of ...
All eyes are on the Olympics, but away from the glare in England, a new format tournament threatens to disrupt ...
In the latest offering from Marvel Cinematic Universe, Loki goes in search of a variant — one creating nexus ...
When changing jobs, upright professionals should communicate their decision to resign with truth and honesty, ...
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...