Money & Banking

ICICI, Axis and HDFC Bank pick up stake in blockchain start-up

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on July 27, 2021

Acquire 50,000 equity shares amounting to 5.55% stake in IBBIC

Private sector lenders including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank have picked up a stake in blockchain technology focussed start-up IBBIC Pvt Ltd.

In separate stock exchange filings on Tuesday, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank said they have picked up 50,000 equity shares amounting to 5.55 per cent stake in IBBIC.

HDFC Bank and Axis Bank invested ₹5 lakh each for the shares.

ICICI Bank also said it has subscribed to 49,000 fully paid-up equity shares of face value ₹10 each of IBBIC constituting 5.44 per cent of the issued and paid-up share capital. It paid ₹4.9 lakh for the shares.

IBBIC was incorporated on May 25 this year as a financial technology company with the objective of providing a platform for exploring, building, and implementing distributed ledger technology (DLT) solutions for the Indian financial services sector.

About 15 banks have come together to set up IBBIC, with an aim to expand the use of blockchain application in financial sector transactions.

Published on July 27, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

ICICI Bank Ltd
Axis Bank Ltd
HDFC Bank Ltd
blockchain
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.