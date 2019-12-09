ICICI Bank opens new service center in Bahrain

ICICI Bank, on Monday, said that Alok Kumar Sinha, India’s Ambassador to Bahrain, has inaugurated a new service center of ICICI Bank in the Gulf nation, making it the bank’s second physical touch point in the country. The bank already has a retail branch at the local Manama Centre, the bank said in a statement. The new service center will provide services for all products offered by the Manama branch, except cash deposit and withdrawal.

The bank offers retail, private banking and corporate banking services in Bahrain. It offers products, especially designed for customers in Bahrain, such as savings and current account, fixed deposits, global money transfer, life insurance products, and general insurance products, it said.