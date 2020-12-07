ICICI Bank revamps app to offer services of any bank

Oppo Enco W31: Wireless little wonders with good sound and features
For something that doesn’t cost much, these earbuds are smart, look cool and have some punch to them
ICICI Bank on Monday announced that it has revamped its mobile banking app into an app that offers payments and banking services to customers of any bank in the country.
“Called ‘iMobile Pay’, the app offers a unique combination of facilities of a payment app — such as enabling customers to pay to any UPI (Unified Payments Interface) ID or merchants, pay bills and do online recharges among others — with instant banking services namely savings account, investments, loans, credit cards, gift cards, travel cards,” ICICI Bank said in a statement, adding that the users of ‘iMobile Pay’ can also transfer money to any bank account, payment app and digital wallet.
The new app also has a feature for ‘pay to contacts’, which enable users to automatically see the UPI IDs of their phone book contacts, registered on the ICICI Bank UPI ID network, of any payment app and digital wallet.
Anup Bagchi, Executive Director, ICICI Bank, said the bank has in the recent past captured two user insights. “One, many of them, who are not our customers, are keen to use iMobile. Two, customers are tired of using multiple apps for difference purposes and they really want to know if an app can take care of all banking and payments requirements,” he said, adding that the bank has now extended the ambit of its mobile banking app and can keep all their bank accounts linked to this app.
