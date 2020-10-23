Money & Banking

ICICI Lombard Q2 profit jumps 35 per cent to Rs 416 cr

PTI New Delhi | Updated on October 23, 2020 Published on October 23, 2020

ICICI Lombard General Insurance on Friday reported 35 per cent jump in net profit at Rs 415.74 crore for September quarter 2020-21.

The insurer had posted a net profit of Rs 307.91 crore for the year-ago period.

Total income in the quarter rose to Rs 2,883.40 crore from Rs 2,739.67 crore in the same period of 2019-20, ICICI Lombard said in a regulatory filing.

Net premium earned during the quarter grew to Rs 2,462.52 crore from Rs 2,356.92 crore. Gross direct premium income rose 8 per cent to Rs 3,189 crore.

ICICI Lombard stock settled nearly flat at Rs 1,257.50 on BSE.

