Imran Amin Siddiqui appointed ED of Indian Bank

Imran Amin Siddiqui, General Manager of Indian Bank, has been appointed as the Executive Director of the Chennai-headquartered public sector lender.

Siddiqui has been appointed for three years and he assumed charge on March 10.

He started his banking career with erstwhile Allahabad Bank, which is now merged with Indian Bank, as an SSI Field Officer, in December 1987. He has more than 33 years of experience in the field of banking.

He has worked in rural, semi-urban, urban and metro centre branches, as well as administrative offices. He worked as Zonal Manager in different zones such as Kolkata Urban, Barasat of e- Allahabad Bank, and has headed the entire West Bengal and all the North East States as Field General Manager. He has also headed different verticals such as credit, credit monitoring, resources and government relationship departments, among others, at the Corporate Office/Head offices.