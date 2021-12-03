In a contrarian trend, aggregate bank deposit slump after abrupt increase in Nov

The charge of Mysuru’s Covid Mitras
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
The sudden slump in aggregate deposits after an abrupt increase is a contrarian trend that has emerged in November, according to Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Group Chief Economic Adviser, State Bank of India.
As per the provisional data released by RBI for the fortnight ended November 19, all scheduled commercial banks (ASCB) aggregate deposits have slumped by ₹2.7 lakh crore during the fortnight.
The slump in deposits follows an abrupt increase of ₹3.3 lakh crore during the previous fortnight ended November 5.
"Interestingly, such growth in deposits was around 36 per cent of the incremental deposit growth at that point of time. This increase in deposits and subsequent slump is quite a contrarian trend. While it may be exactly difficult to decipher the increase and subsequent decline, it does pose questions on liquidity management/financial stability or a shift in behavioral trend in customer payment habits through digitisation and hence lower currency leakage and concomitant deposit bulge or both," said Ghosh said in the latest edition of SBI Ecowrap
According to Ghosh, the fortnightly increase of ₹3.3 lakh crore has never happened during a Diwali week as there is always a currency leakage and concomitant deposit decline. This is also the fifth-largest increase in any fortnight in the last 24 years.
The fortnightly deposit slump in the subsequent fortnight could be due to a large influx of deposits into the banking system for the fortnight ended November 5 in anticipation of a buildup in the rally in stock markets post-primary issuances of new-age companies and others.
"However, when such rally did not materialize, the bulge in banking deposits slumped and almost 80 per cent of deposit bulge was withdrawn. Interestingly, the amount of money parked in fixed reverse repo window jumped from ₹0.45 lakh crore on October 19 to ₹2.4 lakh crore on November 17 and has remained at such level till December 1," Ghosh said.
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
The cement sector’s roadmap at Glasgow involves commitment and collaboration
The COP26 declaration was explicit about shifting completely to zero-emission cars and vans by 2040. India ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Balanced Advantage Funds are in the spotlight as wary investors eye steep equity valuations with worry. Should ...
There is room for further fall in benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty, with possible intermediate bounces
Remember to verify your ITR within 120 days of filing
Key support for gold and silver futures at ₹47,000 and ₹62,500 respectively
For young Meher, living in Dharavi meant a life full of possibilities. But as Covid-19 cases in the Mumbai ...
Bags the award for his biography Naoroji: Pioneer of Indian Nationalism
The author gives a nudge to live out our life with the passion that we can command
The author dips into behavioural science to create a DIY toolkit for personal metamorphosis
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...