IndiaFirst Life Insurance reports 19% growth in total new business APE in 2019-20

And they all fell down...
Jet, Kingfisher and Damania were among India’s leading private airlines; none of them is around today
Private sector IndiaFirst Life Insurance reported 25 per cent increase in individual Annual Premium Equivalent (APE) in 2019-20 amounting to ₹850 crore.
Total new business APE grew by 19 per cent in 2019-20 to ₹1,141 crore against ₹961 crore in 2018-19.
“IndiaFirst Life has had a CAGR of 40 per cent in the last five years in the Individual New Business APE and was well on its way to deliver a higher growth rate for the current fiscal. This was dampened by the global pandemic impacting business in the month of March,” it said in a statement on Wednesday.
It also reported a gross collection of ₹3,360 crore for 2019-20 along with renewal premium income of ₹1,494 crore.
Rushabh Gandhi, Deputy CEO, IndiaFirst Life Insurance, said, “The strategic investment in technology, BCP, VPN and digital processes enabled processing of all applications ensuring customer satisfaction. A strong growth of our bancassurance channel, and a steady performance across all our other channels has further fortified our differentiated distribution mix.”
The insurer reported a claim settlement ratio of 98.56 per cent and paid claims of over ₹346.82 crore.
Jet, Kingfisher and Damania were among India’s leading private airlines; none of them is around today
Jet flew with ‘Swiss precision, German engineering, American technology’; something went wrong en route
Several attempts were made to revive Jet, but none bore fruit
Jet Airways’ journey towards a has-been is reflected in its stock movement. Its stock, issued at ₹1,100 apiece ...
Keeping track of expenses can help avoid unnecessary costs and improve savings
Falling financial asset prices and comfort of home are creating interest in home buying. But analyse and ...
The erosion in equity investments immediately impacts unit linked policies; plus there’s an impact on the ...
The stock of Finolex Industries gained 13 per cent accompanied by extraordinary volume on Monday, breaking ...
Just like medieval Europeans during the bubonic plague, modern humans, too, tend to conflate contagion and ...
As pandemic-related anxiety tells on your nerves, here are a few podcasts that shelter you from the chaos of ...
In the midst of a lockdown, a foodie fuels his appetite for morsels of Hyderabad
Norway’s majestic fjords leave a lasting impression on a traveller
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...