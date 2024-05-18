The board of IndiaFirst Life Insurance has approved the appointment of Deputy CEO Rushabh Gandhi as the Managing Director (MD) and CEO, following the current MD and CEO R M Vishakha, who will retire on June 30, 2024.

“Her (Vishakha’s) result-oriented leadership over the past nine years has been instrumental in guiding the company to consistently reach significant milestones, solidifying its position as a leader in the life insurance sector,” the board said in an exchange notification.

Subject to regulatory, shareholder and other approvals, Gandhi will take charge as the head of the life insurers for five years, with effect from July 1, 2024. He has worked alongside Vishakha since 2015, and has a wealth of experience at IndiaFirst Life in driving growth and profitability.