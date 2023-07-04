Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) unveiled all new RuPay Select Debit card via tweet.

IOB said in the post that Rupay Select debit card will provide with “luxury, convenience, and security, all in one card.”

The introduction of the RuPay Select debit card will offer users with gym memberships, free health check up, complimentary golf lessons, spa services, and lounge access in selected domestic and international airports.

Eligibility Criteria

One is required to have a savings bank account or a certificate of deposit (CD) with IOB, maintaining an average daily balance of ₹ one lakh.

Cash withdrawal limit is set to ₹50,000. Daily limit for usage in merchant establishments (PoS) is set at ₹ five lakh. An amount of up to ₹3,50,000 is set for daily usage in e-commerce platforms.

Charges for the issuance of the card and annual maintenance fee is ₹800 along with GST, respectively.

Transactions at IOB ATMS

No charges will be levied for the first five transactions (financial and non-financial). Post, for every financial transaction in cash withdrawal or deposit, ₹10 plus GST will be charged. For non-financial transactions such as checking of bank statement, mini statement, and others, ₹ five plus GST will be charged.