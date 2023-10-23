The Reserve Bank of India, in consultation with the Government of India, has expanded the basket of products offered through the Retail Direct Portal, allowing retail investors to subscribe to Floating Rate Savings Bonds (FRSBs), 2020 (Taxable).

FRSBs are interest bearing, non-tradeable bonds, issued by the Government of India, which are repayable on the expiration of seven years from the date of issue.

Currently, individual (retail) investors can invest in Central Government Securities, Treasury Bills, State Government Securities and Sovereign Gold Bonds through the Retail Direct Portal.

RBI-Retail Direct Scheme (RDS) was launched on November 12, 2021. Under the Scheme, individual investors are permitted to open Retail Direct Gilt account with RBI, using an online portal (https://rbiretaildirect.org.in), through which investments in Government Securities can be made in primary and secondary market.

The central bank said the scheme has brought Government Securities within easy reach of retail investors by simplifying the process of investment.

