IndusInd Bank net advances up 10 per cent year-on-year as of December-end 2021

IndusInd Bank’s net advances grew 10 per cent year-on-year (yoy) to Rs 2,28,128 crore as of December-end 2021 against Rs 2,07,128 crore in the year-ago period.

Net advances during the reporting quarter increased by Rs 7,320 crore.

Deposits increased by 19 per cent yoy to Rs 2,84,835 crore as of December-end 2021 against Rs 2,39,584 crore in the year ago period, according to the private sector bank’s business update. Deposits rose by Rs 9,362 crore during the reporting quarter.

Retail deposits and deposits from small business customers amounted to Rs 1,13,615 crore as of December 31, 2021, as compared to Rs. 1,11,754 crore as of September 30, 2021, the bank said.

The proportion of low-cost current account, savings account (CASA) deposits rose to 42.2 per cent of total deposits as at December-end 2021, as against 40.5 per cent as at December-end 2020.