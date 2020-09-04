IndusInd completes alloting shares worth ₹3,288 crore to Route One, others

Dell XPS 13 2020: The ultimate executive’s notebook gets some refinements
The device is smart, elegant, thin and light, and has a good build
ndusInd Bank on Friday said it has completed the preferential issue to a set of five Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), including Route One, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Tata Investment Corporation, and AIA Company, and two non-QIB buyers — Induslnd International Holdings and Hinduja Capital, of about 6.27 crore equity shares aggregating about ₹3,288 crore.
The equity shares were allotted at a price of ₹524 per equity share (including a premium of ₹514 on a preferential basis), according to a regulatory filing.
Within the QIB category, the private sector bank has made equity share allotments to three foreign portfolio investors — Route One Offshore Master Fund, LP (about 1.06 crore equity shares), Route One Fund I, LP (about 71.59 lakh), and AIA Company (about 78.30 lakh). Further, it also made allotments to ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company (about 1.62 crore) and Tata Investment Corporation (about 57.25 lakh).
Within the non-QIB category, IndusInd Bank has made equity share allotments to Promoter Induslnd International Holdings (about 94.13 lakh); and Non-Promoter Hinduja Capital (about 57.03 lakh).
