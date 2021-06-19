Karnataka Bank reports frauds of ₹160.35 cr in 2 cases

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
Karnataka Bank Ltd has informed the BSE that it has reported to the Reserve Bank of India frauds in the credit facilities extended to two listed companies. The total amount of fraud reported in these two credit facilities stood at ₹160.35 crore.
The bank said both these accounts were classified as NPA (non-performing asset), and have been fully provided for. “As such, there is no impact on the financials of the bank going forward,” it said. An outstanding amount of ₹138.41 crore has been treated as fraud in the case of Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd, and 100 per cent provision has been made. The percentage of bank’s share in the multiple banking arrangement was 1.98 per cent. There were 22 lenders under multiple banking arrangement in this case. It said the company was dealing with the bank since 2014.
Also read: Karnataka Bank gets additional director
In the case of Reliance Home Finance Ltd, an outstanding amount of ₹21.94 crore has been treated as fraud, and 100 per cent provision has been made. The percentage of bank’s share in the multiple banking arrangement was 0.39 per cent. There were 24 lenders under multiple banking arrangement in this case. It said the company was dealing with the bank since 2015.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
While IEA’s net-zero goal by mid-century is desirable, for India it may be a tough proposition given its ...
An industry-driven initiative is rejuvenating waterbodies in Chennai
Terms and conditions that don’t catch the eye in the policy document could come into play at the time of claim ...
As the benchmark indices await clear direction, tread with caution
These loans carry interest rates that are lower than a regular personal loan
Merger with Warner Media creates a formidable global content powerhouse
Marjane Satrapi’s cult comic ‘Persepolis’ on a young Iranian girl negotiating teenage in the midst of war has ...
Death was knocking on his door, but that did not deter the Kashmiri-American poet from delivering his final ...
The first ever World Test Championship is on, and we have a quiz on the longest cricket format — Test cricket
Celebrating Pride month with a round-up of podcasts offering a range of perspectives from the LGBTQ+ community
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...