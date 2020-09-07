Money & Banking

Manappuram Finance raises ₹100 cr by issuing bonds

PTI New Delhi | Updated on September 07, 2020 Published on September 07, 2020

Manappuram Finance on Monday said it has raised ₹100 crore by issuing bonds on a private placement basis.

The Financial Recourse and Management Committee of the company’s board at its meeting held on September 7 approved the allotment of 1,000 market linked, rated, secured, redeemable non-convertible debentures aggregating to ₹100 crore on a private placement basis, it said in a regulatory filing.

The tenure of the bonds is 2 year and 6 months. The date of allotment of bonds is September 7, 2020 and date of maturity is March 7, 2023.

Manappuram Finance stock settled at ₹ 145.65 on BSE, down 4.27 per cent from previous close.

Manappuram Finance Ltd
