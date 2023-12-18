Muthoottu Mini Financiers, also known as Yellow Muthoottu, has announced a nationwide recruitment drive to hire over 2,000 senior-level professionals such as sales, marketing and regional managers, mid-level employees such as branch Managers, and entry-level positions such as relationship executives.

Muthoottu Mini’s current workforce includes more than 4,000 employees across 900 branches across Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry, Maharashtra, Goa, Delhi, Gujarat and Haryana. The company offers easy access to gold loans, which form the core of the business. It also provides wealth management, money transfer, bill payments, insurance, gold coins and jewellery.

The NBFC is also in the process of launching new branches to expand both laterally and vertically, and aims to have 1,000 branches across India by the end of FY24.

“We aim to recruit 2,000 individuals over the next one year, primarily in the states of Gujrat, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Haryana to deliver the best service to our customers,” CEO P.E. Mathai said, adding that the focus is on expanding its network and reinforcing operations across the country.