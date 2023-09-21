Muthoottu Royal Gold has launched its 24-karat gold coin engraved with the image of Lord Ganesha. Highlighting the importance of Ganesh Chaturthi, the launch has taken place at Pillayarpatti Karpaga Vinayagar temple, Madurai.

The coin is themed around Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles, and the God of Wisdom. It is available in four variants: 1gm, 2gm, 4gm, and 8gm, and features a 3D figure of Lord Ganesha sitting with his companion-Divine Mooshak.

Mathew Muthoottu, Managing Director, Muthoottu Mini Financiers, said “with the launch of these coins, we intend to engage deeply with our customers and be an integral part of their festivals. The coins also represent our commitment to preserving and promoting the rich Indian art and culture.

PE Mathai, CEO, Muthoottu Mini Financiers said, “through this initiative, we are also promoting a culture of investment among our customers. Even advance payments will enable customers, particularly those with low incomes, to own gold coins.

Customers can purchase the Lord Ganesha coin either by visiting their nearest Muthoottu Mini Financiers branch or by buying them online on the company’s website, www.muthootturoyalgold.com.