PAG invests ₹2,366 crore in Edelweiss Wealth Management

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Edelweiss Group and PAG, on Tuesday, announced an investment of about ₹2,366 crore by PAG in Edelweiss Wealth Management (EWM).
“This partnership will result in unlocking long-term value for shareholders and accelerating business growth,” it said in a statement, adding that PAG has made an investment of about ₹2,366 crore in EWM, including primary and secondary investment.
“In addition, PAG is also acquiring the entire ownership of the prior investors in EWM, Kora Management and Sanaka Capital, taking its stake to about 61.5 per cent,” it said.
Edelweiss will continue to hold about 38.5 per cent stake in EWM as earlier envisaged, with the option to increase it further to up to about 44 per cent.
PAG and Edelweiss will work together towards demerger and the eventual listing of the business.
“PAG’s primary capital infusion into the wealth business will further strengthen the equity base and provide growth capital,” the statement said, adding that it also provides the Edelweiss Group with with growth capital.
“The focus will be on strengthening the leadership position in businesses such as alternatives asset management and asset reconstruction while further enhancing the retail expansion through housing credit, SME credit, life and general insurance and mutual funds,” it further said.
In August 2020, PAG and Edelweiss had announced the strategic investment for a 51 per cent stake sale in EWM.
“Our focus will continue to be on enhancing the value of the franchise while simultaneously exploring avenues to unlock this value for the shareholders,” said Rashesh Shah, Chairman and CEO, Edelweiss Group.
Nikhil Srivastava, Partner and Managing Director, Head of India Private Equity, PAG, said: “We look forward to leveraging PAG’s global experience to drive innovation and transformation to further strengthen EWM’s market position and create long-term value for all stakeholders.”
EWM comprises wealth management and capital markets business. It reported revenue of ₹880 crore and net profit of ₹180 crore for the nine months of the current fiscal.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
New Fund Offers are the talk of the market. As these new schemes plug the flavour of the season, we analyse ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 recover due to vital supports, but face hindrances ahead
Here is a low-down on the commercial reasons companies have for rolling out new funds
These products offer a certain degree of return visibility to those who stay invested until maturity
The pandemic has rewritten the norms of engagement with the internet — from a mere ‘add-on’ it has grown to be ...
Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s memoir gives a reader an interesting peek into the life of a strong woman who took up ...
A year after theatres shut down, artistes are reinventing themselves in the digital world to stay relevant
In an organisation, it is the first-line leadership — the group of people in key roles who work together ...
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
The season change has been heralded by a breeze of campaigns promising to deliver coolness. The news from IPL ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...