PayPoint ties up with BoB to expand bank’s network

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
PayPoint India has entered into a partnership with Bank of Baroda, enabling the bank to further expand its network by utilising PayPoint’s customer service points to a reach out to a larger pool of customers and achieve a bigger geographical spread.
This move is part of BoB’s new initiative “BOB NOWW—New Operating model and Ways of Working”, aimed at rightsizing its branch network by increasing customer touch points through digital formats and business correspondent (BC) network. PayPoint will be BoB’s BC.
PayPoint, in a statement, said it will offer several services and open savings bank/ PMJDY accounts and provide withdrawal, deposit, and money transfer services at its exclusive BC customer service points (CSPs) for BoB.
The CSPs will also offer other services such as passbook printing, the opening of recurring deposit and fixed deposit accounts, loan repayments, AePS and micro-ATM withdrawals for the account holders of other banks, and social security schemes of the government.
Ketan Doshi, Managing Director of PayPoint India, said, this partnership will take banking to the doorstep of customers in the hitherto unbanked hinterland and help them make informed choices and avail of utility services at their convenience.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
Nifty of 2020-21 has shades of Sensex of 2006-07, but fundamentals today are starkly different
The benchmark indices, which gave up the gains made in the week on Friday, seem to have limited upside
Target maturity funds offer predictable returns if you stay put till maturity
Expertise comes with experience and can be leveraged to make it on your own
Your brand is also about how the world perceives you
Books to look out for from Westland
Kaveree Bamzai’s book on the three Khans – Aamir, Salman and Shah Rukh - traces their rise to stardom against ...
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...