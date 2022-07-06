Poonawalla Fincorp Q1 disbursements jump 98 per cent YoY

Poonawalla Fincorp reported a 98 per cent year-on-year jump in disbursements in Q1FY23 to Rs ₹ 3,430 crore.

“Disbursements during the first quarter of 2022-23 surpassed the fourth quarter of 2021-22 as the company witnessed significant business momentum ,” it said in a statement.

As of June 30,2022, assets under managment (AUM) was approximately ₹ 17,690 crore , registering a 23 per cent growth YoYand seven per cent increase QoQ .

The AUM for the subsidiary- Poonawalla Housing Finance was about ₹ 5,285 crore.