Poonawalla Fincorp Q1 disbursements jump 98 per cent YoY

BL Mumbai Bureau | Mumbai, July 6 | Updated on: Jul 06, 2022

Company’s disbursements during the first quarter of 2022-23 surpassed the fourth quarter of 2021-22

Poonawalla Fincorp reported a 98 per cent year-on-year jump in disbursements in Q1FY23 to Rs ₹ 3,430 crore.

“Disbursements during the first quarter of 2022-23 surpassed the fourth quarter of 2021-22 as the company witnessed significant business momentum ,” it said in a statement.

As of June 30,2022, assets under managment (AUM) was approximately ₹ 17,690 crore , registering a 23 per cent growth YoYand seven per cent increase QoQ .

The AUM for the subsidiary- Poonawalla Housing Finance was about ₹ 5,285 crore.

