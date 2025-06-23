RazorpayX, the business banking platform of Razorpay, has announced the launch of RazorpayX Corporate Cards, in partnership with Mastercard, RBL Bank, and YES Bank. The card is aimed at start-ups, offering credit limits of up to ₹2 crore without the need for collateral, low foreign exchange mark-up fee of 2.5 per cent and no personal liability, as that rests with the card.

India has a significant credit gap and 95 per cent of Indian start-ups cannot get access to institutional cards, leaving founders to use their personal cards for business expenses, hurting their personal credit scores and putting their assets at risk. “Start-ups shouldn’t have to depend on personal credit cards to fuel their growth,” said Ayush Bansal, V-P & GM, RazorpayX.

This comes at a time when the company is planning to list at the stock market. Razorpay paid ₹1,245 crore as taxes for flipping back as it merged its IS entity to its India holding, Razorpay Software India Pvt Ltd. The company began the reverse flip process in May 2023 and converted to a Ltd company in the run-up to the IPO. Razorpay processes over $180 billion in transactions annually. Several start-ups, such as Meesho, Zepto, Pine Labs and others, are in the line to list on the bourses.

Founded in 2014, Razorpay has raised $739 million in funding to date.

(Report filed by bl intern Divyatha Chilukuri)

Published on June 23, 2025