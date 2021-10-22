RBI extends Basel-III Capital framework to AIFIs

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) decided to extend Basel-III Capital framework to All India Financial Institutions (AIFIs) such as Export-Import Bank of India (EXIM Bank), the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard), National Housing Bank (NHB) and the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI).
Basel-III standards mainly seek to raise the quality and level of capital to ensure that financial entities are better able to absorb losses on both a going concern and a gone concern basis.
These standards also increase the risk coverage of the capital framework, introduce leverage ratio to serve as a backstop to the risk-based capital measure, raise the standards for the supervisory review process and public disclosures etc.
The RBI said as the Indian economy grows further, the AIFIs are increasingly being seen as key institutions to promote the flow of direct or indirect credit to the economic sectors they cater to.
As per the draft Master Direction on Prudential Regulation for AIFIs, AIFIs will implement all the three Pillars of Basel-III capital regulations – pillar 1 covering capital, risk coverage and containing leverage, pillar 2 covering risk management and supervision and pillar 3 covering market discipline.
The central bank wants AIFIs to achieve minimum total capital of 9 per cent and capital conservation buffer of 2.5 per cent, with the minimum total capital and CCB adding up to 11.5 per cent, by April 1, 2022.
For NHB, since the accounting year is July-June, the implementation shall commence on July 1, 2022.
Capital instruments already issued by the AIFIs which no longer qualify under Basel-III will be allowed to be counted as tier 1 or tier 2, as the case may be, as per the existing rules until their maturity or the first call date.
All capital instruments issued by AIFIs after these directions come into effect shall comply with the requirements set out in the Master Directions.
As investment of AIFIs in the regulatory capital instruments of other financial entities contributes to the inter-connectedness amongst the financial institutions and also amounts to double counting of capital in the financial system, the draft Master Direction prescribed stringent treatment of such investment in terms of deduction from respective tiers of regulatory capital.
The RBI has invited comments on the draft Directions from all the stakeholders by November 30, 2021.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Identifying them early on, holding them through ups and downs not easy
Here are six choices for your hard-earned money
We list a set of Do’s and Dont’s that MF investors should consider
The indices ended the sideways consolidation last week with a strong rally
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
On his 75 birthday, several stalwarts from the cricketing world came together to pen their thoughts on the ...
The industry has transformed post-pandemic; new trends arise while high quality production is need of the ...
Healthy pick me ups — compact 30 to 40 ml offerings — are trending in the beverage space
Consumers love backstories, so marketers should use them powerfully
Some of our favourite brand campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...