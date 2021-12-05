RBI likely to continue moving towards monetary policy normalisation

Baby AMG is a small wonder!
Mercedes-AMG’s A 45 S is a hot hatch on steroids. And, it doesn’t get harried even when its nose is slicing ...
The Reserve Bank of India may take further steps towards monetary policy normalisation, including upping the reverse repo rate, say economists.
However, the six-member monetary policy committee (MPC), which will meet between December 6 and 8 may persist with the accommodative monetary policy stance in view of the uncertainty posed by the Omicron variant of coronavirus.
“The RBI has already embarked on a policy normalisation path with the introduction of Variable Reverse Repo Rate (VRRR) auctions. We expect it to take further steps – a 20 basis points (bps) hike in the reverse repo rate at the December 8 policy meeting, followed by 20 bps more in February. Repo rate hikes are likely to follow in mid-2022,” said HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Pvt Ltd’s Pranjul Bhandari, Chief Economist, India, and Priya Mehrishi, Associate.
Also see: New learnings
The reverse repo rate, the interest rate that banks earn for parking short-term surplus liquidity with RBI, is currently at 3.35 per cent. This rate was reduced thrice in calendar year 2020 — from 4.90 per cent to 4 per cent on March 27; to 3.75 per cent on April 17; and to 3.35 per cent on May 22— to encourage banks to lend in the wake of the Covid outbreak.
The policy repo rate (the interest at which RBI provides banks funds to overcome short-term liquidity mismatches) was reduced twice during 2020 – from 5.15 per cent to 4.40 per cent on March 27 and to 4 per cent on May 22 – to ensure that banks have enough liquidity.
DBS, in its India 2022 Outlook: Shifting to a higher gear report, said while on-track recovery and above-target inflation make a case for policy normalisation, authorities are likely to be watchful of the new risk on the horizon – the Omicron variant.
Lakshmi Iyer, CIO – Debt & Head – Products, Kotak Mahindra AMC, observed that central bankers across the globe are grappling with the debut of the Omicron variant. “The path to normalisation has begun across the world, including India, and is less likely to stop for now. We therefore expect a reasonably high chance of 15/20 bps hike in reverse repo rate – a start to reduce the gap between repo and reverse repo rate,” she said.
Iyer opined that the policy stance may remain unchanged and hinge on incremental developments in the near term. She expects VRRR as a tool to normalise liquidity to continue to gain momentum.
Also see: RBI may deflate hype around reverse repo rate hike: SBI report
Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Group Chief Economic Adviser, SBI, said the RBI may deflate the hype around reverse repo hike by explaining the virtues of using reverse repo change as a pure liquidity tool and not a rate tool.
He emphasised that delaying normalisation measures is prudent in the current situation which would also give time for economic recovery to strengthen further. “We believe the talks of a reverse repo rate hike in the MPC meeting may be premature as the RBI has been largely able to narrow the corridor without the noise of rate hikes and ensuing market cacophony,” Ghosh said.
Mercedes-AMG’s A 45 S is a hot hatch on steroids. And, it doesn’t get harried even when its nose is slicing ...
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
The cement sector’s roadmap at Glasgow involves commitment and collaboration
The COP26 declaration was explicit about shifting completely to zero-emission cars and vans by 2040. India ...
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
The longer your debt MF holding period, the higher will be the real indexation benefit, and vice versa
Broader view for benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 remains bearish with strong resistances ahead
Owning a fraction of a real estate must be approached with caution
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
‘Reset’ provides a good overview of the people and culture challenges that US organisations face
For young Meher, living in Dharavi meant a life full of possibilities. But as Covid-19 cases in the Mumbai ...
Bags the award for his biography Naoroji: Pioneer of Indian Nationalism
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...