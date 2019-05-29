RBI may slash repo rate by 25 bps in June: Report

Where are the women in the workplace?
As someone who has been in HR for over 30 years and has worked in many large organisations, I have had a fair ...
The Reserve Bank of India is expected to cut key policy rates by 25 bps in the upcoming monetary policy meeting amid subdued domestic industrial activity and slowdown in trade on the global front, says a report.
According to Dun & Bradstreet’s latest economy forecast, the trade tensions between the US and other countries will have ramifications on emerging economies like India. “While the upside risks to inflation are currently from the monsoon, reversal in food prices and further rise in oil prices warrant a ‘wait and watch’ policy mode, the slowdown in the growth momentum is likely to weigh upon the monetary policy decision,” Dun & Bradstreet India Chief Economist Arun Singh said.
D&B expects a 25-bps rate cut in the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meet early next month. The MPC, which decides on key interest rates, will hold a meeting on June 3, 4 and 6. According to the report, on the domestic front, subdued industrial activity and uncertainty on trade will add to the delay in the revival of industrial investment.
“Given that the disruptions caused by demonetisation and GST should have waned by now, the slower pick-up across different sectors and investment along with weakening of demand parameters indicate that the slowdown in economic activity is becoming more apparent,” Singh noted.
According to D&B, growth in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) during April 2019 is expected to edge higher from the previous month’s level but that would be largely owing to a low base effect. The report noted that the distress in some of the sectors along with uncertainty in global trade is expected to weigh on IIP. D&B expects IIP to have grown by 2-3 per cent during April 2019.
As someone who has been in HR for over 30 years and has worked in many large organisations, I have had a fair ...
The focus will be on developing stronger core muscles
Recently, the apex court referred the final decision on the Oxytocin case to a larger Bench
Human genome editing registry: WHO approves first phaseA World Health Organization expert advisory committee ...
From an energy-focussed giant to an energy-plus-consumer business play — the company has undergone a major ...
The Sensex and the Nifty moved sideways last week and could remain range-bound
While there have been one-off issues, projects coming on stream should aid earnings
Prospects look good, thanks to higher price realisations and lower cost of imported gas
Stand-up comedy is big business in India, mostly centred in the entertainment capital Mumbai. It is Bengaluru, ...
It’s the 149th birth anniversary of Maria Tecla Artemisia Montessori, an Italian educator after whom the ...
This weekend, I run off to Kerala with my niece from Chennai. We arrive in Coimbatore at 3.15pm, are met by a ...
The courage to break tradition, combined with her love for all things Barmeri, has put the arc lights on the ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Rising fraud has led to the loss of ad dollars and compromised brand safety
BARC’s self-service portal A lot of advertising decisions in India are made basis data provided by audience ...
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...
Please Email the Editor