RBI Officers’ Association raises concern over attending office from Aug 31

Coping with the Covid storm
A survey among youth in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana throws up home truths about the pandemic
The Reserve Bank of India Officers’ Association has sought review of the Bank’s human resources department’s directions, asking all senior officers in the rank of General Manager to attend office from August 31, 2020 and other officers to attend office at 20 per cent of their working strength at central office departments, to ensure safety of employees and their family members amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
Currently, senior officers of the rank of Chief General Manager are attending office daily.
The Association emphasised that rotation of officers should be strictly adhered to without any extraneous considerations for the safety of all concerned.
“At the same time travelling in cabs is not safe. Therefore, our earlier suggestions on dedicated transport arrangement may be taken into consideration. As per the Circular issued today (August 21) the employees attending the Office have to swipe their ID cards to mark their attendance. This involves many persons coming in contact with the same surface/system which cannot be said to be safe,” RBIOA said.
The Association underscored that two officers at the Bank’s World Trade Centre office (Mumbai) have been found Covid-19 positive and feared that the number may rise if those who came in contact with them are tested positive.
Moreover, the possibility of a number of asymptomatic employees cannot be ruled out, the Association said in a letter to the central bank’s HRMD.
“It is to be noted that WTC houses the offices of Department of Supervision and Legal Department on four floors out of the total 32 floors in that building and RBI has no control over the maintenance and overall housekeeping of the building.
“Needless to say, it poses a severe life risk to all working in those critical departments. We urgently urge you to close the offices in WTC at least for a week and restrict the attendance in that building in future,” Jeet Pathak, General Secretary, RBIOA, said in the letter.
According to the letter, the directive, if implemented, threatens RBI’s senior leadership by exposing all the senior officers at once when Maharashtra alone accounts for about 22 per cent of the total Covid-19 cases in the country.
Referring to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s updated Covid-19 guidelines, which requires all those above 50 years, with and without co-morbidity, in Mumbai with symptoms to get admitted to Covid Care Centre 2 Hospital, the letter said in an unfortunate event of senior officers getting infected, it would become impossible to find beds in hospitals.
The Association said the Bank has been functioning smoothly and without any issues with majority of its staff working from home. Hence, there is absolutely no need to change the winning formula.
Emphasising that RBI has been a trend setter when it comes to allowing work from home (WFH) as it was the first to go for WFH among public institutions, RBIOA said this is precisely the reason why the Bank hasn’t suffered much casualties.
“We do not find any reason to compare ourselves with commercial banks and other institutions whose nature of work is different from a central bank and may not allow employees to work from home,” it added.
A survey among youth in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana throws up home truths about the pandemic
Women in Manipur are plugging the gaps in food supply during the current coronavirus crisis
How praja mandals in Himachal’s tribal districts guard their forest wealth
Winner of AtmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge, the fitness app makes exercise a ‘rewarding’ experience
Bellwether indices rallied in the midst of instability last week; tread with caution
Besides helping in executing your financial transactions, mobile apps also help you plan and track your ...
The depositor can redeem the principal (gold deposit) either in cash — amount equivalent to the value of gold ...
Barring SBI and Indian Bank, others stuck to the old tax regime to avoid sharp write-downs in their deferred ...
Covid-19 is likely to see a vaccine produced in record time. Russia says it has already produced one, but ...
‘The Sixth River’ weaves together the history of a deeply personal loss and a collective tragedy
On this day in 1851, the first America’s Cup was won by the yacht, America. This quiz is all about famous ...
A neighbourhood war between two non-human species provides a lens to our customised understanding of fellow ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...