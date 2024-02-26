SBI Mutual Fund, the largest fund house in the country, has collected over ₹6,700 crore through its latest fund offering – SBI Energy Opportunities Fund.

It has received almost 5 lakh applications in the NFO with large number of new investors participating.

The SBI Energy Opportunities Fund is an open-ended equity scheme following the energy theme tracking Nifty Energy TR Index. The scheme would primarily invest 80–100 per cent of its assets in equity and equity-related instruments of companies engaged in energy (traditional and new) and allied business activities theme. It will include equity and equity-related instruments (including equity derivatives), debt securities (including securitised debt & debt derivatives) and money market instruments (including tri-party repos).