SEBI slaps penalty on Kotak AMC, employees

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Thursday slapped a penalty of ₹1.6 crore on seven entities, including Kotak Mahindra Trustee Company and Managing Director of Kotak AMC Nilesh Shah, for flouting rules pertaining to mutual funds while investing in Essel Group Companies.

Others penalised by SEBI include Kotak AMC's fund managers Lakshmi Iyer, Deepak Agarwal and Abhishek Bisen besides compliance officers Jolly Bhatt and Gaurang Shah, who were among the members of the investment committee that approved the investment decisions related to certain fixed maturity plan (FMP) schemes, as per the order.

They have been directed to pay the penalties within 45 days.

The case pertains to six FMP schemes that matured in April and May 2019, which held investments in debt securities issued by Edisons Utility Works and Konti Infrapower & Multiventures, belonging to the Essel Group. The debt securities were secured by a pledge of equity shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises by its promoter Cyquator Media Services.

To file an appeal

Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company entered into an agreement with promoters and other promoter entities of Essel Group to extend the maturity of securities of various Essel Group entities to September 30, 2019. Consequently, investors of all the six schemes were not paid the full amount on maturity based on the net asset value of the schemes.

Reacting to the SEBI order, a spokesperson of Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company said, "We propose to file an appeal with the appropriate authorities. In the same matter, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company Limited’s appeal is pending with Securities Appellate Tribunal.”