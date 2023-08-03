South Indian Bank (SIB) has launched SIB EXIM Current Account specially curated for customers involved in the import and export business. The current account is available in two variants SIB EXIM Silver and SIB EXIM Gold with the required Quarterly Forex Throughput (QFT) of $15,000 and $50,000 respectively.

SIB EXIM Current Account offers competitive rates in trade finance transactions, free and unlimited NEFT/RTGS transactions through digital channels, unlimited free cash withdrawals from any SIB branches, free cash deposit limit of up to 15 times of previous month AMB, free issuance of international debit card and a lot more transactional benefits to cater the needs of this segment.

Earlier, the bank launched “SIB TF Online” a digital banking platform to facilitate trade finance transactions through corporate internet banking 24X7, in a safe and paperless manner. Moreover, South Indian Bank is also authorised by RBI as an Agency Bank for collection of customs duty through ICEGATE portal.

Thomas Joseph K, EVP & Chief Business Officer said, the new product is a testament to our commitment to providing our customers with the tools and resources they need to succeed in the global marketplace”.