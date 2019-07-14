Money & Banking

SR Batliboi resigns as auditor of IndusInd Bank

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on July 14, 2019 Published on July 14, 2019

SR Batliboi & Co has resigned as the statutory auditor of IndusInd Bank with effect from July 10. In a regulatory filing, the private sector lender said the move follows the decision of the Reserve Bank of India, on June 3, to not allow SR Batliboi to carry out statutory audits in commercial banks with effect from April 1, 2019.

