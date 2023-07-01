State Bank of India (SBI) has launched 34 Transaction Banking Hubs in the top 21 district centres across the country to provide customers with quick and efficient transaction banking solutions.

India’s largest bank, in a statement, said its goal is to meet all customer needs and provide comprehensive solutions for their transaction, payment, and collection requirements under one roof.

“The newly launched hubs will be staffed by product specialists who will also assist business customers with their other financial service needs by leveraging the ‘Power of One’ within the SBI Group by enabling seamless connectivity with other business verticals and subsidiary companies,” per the statement.

Dinesh Kumar Khara, Chairman, who launched the Transaction Banking Hubs on SBI’s 68th foundation day, underscored the successful turnaround by onboarding over 2000 Current Account (CA) customers on revamped CA variants.

“These variants offer attractive concessions on bundled Transaction Banking services. Additionally, during the pre-launch campaign in June 2023, the Bank mobilized over ₹1,000 crore deposits at these centres,” he said.