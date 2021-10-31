To ease lending, FinMin moves to boost bankers’ morale, growth

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
In a move aimed at lifting the morale of public sector banks, the Finance Ministry has issued broad guidelines on staff accountability for NPA accounts up to ₹50 crore.
Banks have been advised to revise their staff accountability policies based on the new guidelines and get their respective boards to approve the new procedures.
The move, which comes at a time when there is a need to push credit growth in the banking system, is expected to tackle the fear among bankers to take lending decisions, given that the bank NPAs are a politically volatile issue.
Under the new guidelines, PSBs have been tasked to complete the staff accountability exercise within six months from the date of classification of the account as NPA.
Further, depending on the business size of the banks, threshold limits have been advised for scrutiny of the accountability by the Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO). Past track record of the officials in appraisal/sanction/monitoring will also be given due weightage.
Previously, the staff accountability exercise was carried out in respect of all accounts that turn into NPAs. Now banks have been allowed to, with the approval of their board, decide on a threshold of ₹10 lakh or ₹20 lakh depending on their business size for the need to examine the staff accountability aspect.
The latest move could help restart credit growth and encourage bankers to start taking decisions now that there is an assurance that all bonafide business decisions will be protected, said a banking industry official. Credit growth in the banking system has averaged 6-8 per cent in the last few years and has been affected even more due to the pandemic in the last 18 months.
Policy makers need to introspect as to why credit growth is lower than the nominal GDP growth of 8-9 per cent clocked in recent years (before impact of pandemic), say economy watchers.
Credit growth in the economy and banking system almost came to a grinding halt after the RBI removed the window of restructuring (which allegedly enabled evergreening of loans and hid the true picture of the asset quality) and the quantum of NPAs in the system ballooned to ₹8-9-lakh crore.
Allegations of “phone banking” too brought down the morale and confidence of bankers.
A chunk of the NPAs figured in the accounts up to ₹50 crore and it is here that bankers have, in the last few years, stopped taking decisions, lest they be questioned in the future, sources in the banking industry said. Also, different PSBs are following different procedures for conducting staff accountability exercises.
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
There are four ways that gold bugs can take to invest in the precious metal. We explore the options available
BNPL is a good option for those eyeing no-cost loans, but always stick to your budget
The recent episode shows why even seasoned investors are very choosy about fancied PSU stocks
This financing option is offered by many sellers, including the e-commerce websites
Shankar Acharya’s engaging book looks back on his eventful life with warmth
Lahore, the first part of a trilogy on the Partition, is a painful reminder of all that can go wrong when ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...