Transactions on Aadhaar-enabled payments system cross 20 crore in July: NPCI

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on August 12, 2019 Published on August 12, 2019
 

 

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), on Monday, said the transactions of Aadhaar-Enabled Payment System (AePS) for July have crossed 20 crore.

AePS allows basic interoperable banking transactions at PoS (MicroATM) through the business correspondent of any bank by using Aadhaar authentication. It has become instrumental in driving the financial inclusion programme in the country.

In July 2019, the transaction count of AePS stood at 22.01 crore, with the transaction value at ₹9,685.35 crore, compared to a transaction count of 19.43 crore, and a transaction value of ₹8,867.33 crore in the month-ago period in the same year.

A total of 6.65 crore Indian citizens availed banking services through the AePS platform in July.

