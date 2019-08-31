Union Bank of India cuts MCLR by up to 15 bps

Where are the women in the workplace?
As someone who has been in HR for over 30 years and has worked in many large organisations, I have had a fair ...
Union Bank of India on Saturday said it will reduce its marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) by up to 15 basis points across various tenors with effect from September 1, 2019.
Following this rate cut, the benchmark one-year MCLR will come down from 8.50 per cent to 8.35 per cent.
The public sector bank, in a statement, said this is the third rate cut since June 2019. One basis point equals one-hundredth of a percentage point.
All rupee loans sanctioned and credit limits renewed by banks with effect from April 1, 2016 are priced with reference to MCLR, which is the internal benchmark for such purposes.
Last week, Union Bank launched repo-linked lending rate (RLLR) for new home loan and vehicle loan borrowers to provide better interest rate transmission to its customers.
With the introduction of RLLR, home loans of above ₹ 30 lakhs to ₹ 75 lakhs are available at 8.25 per cent for borrowers with a good credit score.
Also, repo-linked vehicle loans are available at 8.60 per cent to borrowers with a good credit score.
As someone who has been in HR for over 30 years and has worked in many large organisations, I have had a fair ...
The focus will be on developing stronger core muscles
Recently, the apex court referred the final decision on the Oxytocin case to a larger Bench
Human genome editing registry: WHO approves first phaseA World Health Organization expert advisory committee ...
The rules for reporting income from intra-day trading or F&O are quite straightforward
I’m a senior citizen; I retired after working for multiple private companies. I don’t have any monthly pension ...
Whether buying for own use or as an investment, look for a few key attributes
After years of accumulating wealth in your retirement portfolio, you are now ready to enjoy a comfortable ...
Stand-up comedy is big business in India, mostly centred in the entertainment capital Mumbai. It is Bengaluru, ...
It’s the 149th birth anniversary of Maria Tecla Artemisia Montessori, an Italian educator after whom the ...
This weekend, I run off to Kerala with my niece from Chennai. We arrive in Coimbatore at 3.15pm, are met by a ...
The courage to break tradition, combined with her love for all things Barmeri, has put the arc lights on the ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Rising fraud has led to the loss of ad dollars and compromised brand safety
BARC’s self-service portal A lot of advertising decisions in India are made basis data provided by audience ...
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...