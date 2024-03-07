Zerodha, a leading stock broking platform, has onboarded the National Pension System (NPS) on its web app, expanding the engagement of PFRDA with fintech entities.

PFRDA Chairman Deepak Mohanty inaugurated Zerodha Broking Limited’s NPS web-app in the capital on Thursday.

The app offers seamless access to NPS to a wider subscriber base.

Mohanty said that there is merit in joining NPS at a young age to harness the benefits of compounding.

NPS provides continuity to a retirement savings account irrespective of one’s employment status and is available for non-resident Indians (NRIs). As youngsters are tech-savvy, the facilitation by Zerodha Broking Ltd is expected to expand access to NPS.