In this episode of the State of the Economy podcast, we delve into the agricultural sector, particularly the spices market, which has experienced significant turbulence in recent years. Last year, we witnessed a surge in jeera prices, doubling due to weather vagaries. Now, turmeric prices are poised to follow suit, mirroring a similar upward trend. Other spices like coriander and dhanya are also witnessing an uptick, attributing their gains to unpredictable weather patterns affecting crop yields.

To shed light on the outlook for 2024, businessline’s Subramani Rao Mancombu is joined by Anu V Pai, Commodity Research Analyst, Geojit Financial Services. Pai discusses the factors influencing spice prices, highlighting the role of supply-side constraints and export demands. While turmeric prices are expected to see a rise, uncertainties loom over jeera prices, impacted by increased production in key States.

As we navigate through the harvesting season and monitor export and festive demands, the trajectory of spice prices remains uncertain. Listen in to know more.

Host: Subramani Ra Mancombu; Producer: Nabodita Ganguly

