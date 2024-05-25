Has India’s foreign policy undergone a change? The recent turn of events: Importing oil from Russia and more recently India and Iran have signed Long Term Bilateral Contract on Chabahar Port Operations and willing to handle the American warning, what has changed in India’s stance globally?

In this episode of the energonomics podcast, Richa Mishra speaks to Kabir Taneja, a fellow in the Strategic Studies Programme at the Observer Research Foundation, India, about the dynamics of the India-Iran ties and more.

