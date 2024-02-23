In this episode of the State of the Economy podcast, businessline’s Abhishek Law speaks to Jayesh Rathod, Director and founding member of the Guardians Real Estate Advisory about the prevailing real estate trends in the country while offering an in-depth exploration of the factors driving the market’s momentum.

The conversation begins with a focus on the current bullish phase in housing sales, prompting Law to inquire about the sustainability of this trend and its driving forces. Rathod highlights the crucial role of sentiment in real estate, attributing the positive momentum to factors such as stable governance and robust infrastructure development.

As the podcast unfolds, Rathod offers insights into various aspects, from the impact of mortgage rates on housing demand to the emergence of luxury segments in response to evolving consumer preferences. He emphasises the importance of understanding market nuances, such as demand-supply dynamics and regional variations, in gauging future trends.

The discussion extends beyond residential real estate to commercial and industrial sectors, including the growing significance of commercial office spaces and the increase in demand for data centers and warehouses.

The podcast further explores the evolving landscape of Tier 2 cities and their role as emerging real estate hubs, driven by infrastructure development and changing lifestyle preferences.

Rathod goes onto reflect on the long-term sustainability of the real estate market, particularly in light of emerging trends and industry innovations, providing a nuanced understanding of India’s evolving real estate dynamics, underpinned by data-driven analysis and expert perspectives.

Host: Abhishek Law , Producer: Amitha Rajkumar

