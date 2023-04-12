Start-ups and sustainability are topics that everyone is talking about these days. Can start-ups help promote sustainability? And, how do we go about it?That is a question that even the Indian government is focussing on. The government has set up a panel to discuss the matter at the G20 summit. This task force is called the “G20 Start Up 20 Engagement Group Task Force on Sustainability” and it is the first time a panel has been set up at the global summit. In this episode of bl podcasts, V Nivedita talks to Vineet Rai, Founder and Chairperson of Aavishkaar Capital, who is a member of the task force, to know how start-ups and sustainability can be interlinked.

