A critical component of any government is how it treats its foreign policy. While first term of Modi led NDA adopted a more conservative approach the second term saw more decisive foreign policy. Here is a detailed conversation with author and Vice President of Studies and Foreign Policy at Observer Research Foundation, Professor Harsh V. Pant on how has India fared in diplomatic relations in last 10 years.

