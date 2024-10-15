In this State of the Economy podcast ,KV Kurmanath talks to Mohammed Shoeb Ali, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Transition VC, who shares insights on the opportunities and challenges in the energy transition sector.

As the world shifts towards a low-carbon future, India faces the challenge of meeting rising energy demands while reducing its carbon footprint. Our guest today is

Ali highlights the pressing need for a transition policy, stating, “India is a growing economy, and there is a strong correlation between energy consumption and any state of economy.” With 70-80% of India’s energy coming from fossil fuels, the implications are significant. He emphasises, “We can’t be dependent on other countries to satisfy our energy needs,” stressing the importance of developing homegrown solutions to ensure energy security.

This urgency is underscored by India’s current oil imports, which total around $100 billion, draining foreign reserves that could be better utilised elsewhere. A national framework focused on accountability and actionable strategies is essential for achieving India’s net-zero targets.

In this context, startups play a vital role. Ali notes, “By 2030, the energy transition sector offers an estimated $200-250 billion opportunity.” This encompasses key areas like transportation electrification, renewable energy, and industrial decarbonisation. He believes that “startups will play a crucial role not only in developing new technologies but also in bringing new business models.” Their agility and capacity for rapid innovation make them essential contributors to transforming India’s energy landscape.

Ali underscores the importance of deep-tech startups in creating engineering solutions that can effectively address industrial decarbonisation and the broader energy transition, reinforcing that this technological push is critical for India’s energy future.

“We can build super fabulous systems here in India,” he asserts, highlighting opportunities in hydrogen production and storage. By concentrating on engineering-intensive projects, Indian startups can create components that meet global demands, positioning India to compete effectively on the world stage.

(Host: KV Kurmanath,Siddharth Mathew Cherian)

