In 2022, countries in Europe stopped buying Russian oil in the aftermath of the Ukraine War. They were very critical of India buying more Russian oil. But they have toned down their criticism since then. Is India still the villain of the piece in the crude oil war between Russia and the West or the need for fossil fuel both oil and gas and Russia’s position in the global energy space has led to softening of the position? Richa Mishra explains in this episode of Energonomics.
