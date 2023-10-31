Automaker Tata Motors on Monday said the company has won an arbitral proceedings against the West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation (WBIDC) in relation to its claim of compensation on account of the loss of capital investments with regard to the now scrapped Tata Nano manufacturing facility at Singur in West Bengal.

The automajor has secured an arbitral award of ₹765.78 crore, plus interest as compensation for its investment in the Singur plant. The company had been building the facility to manufacture the ambitious Tata Nano, but it was forced to scrap the project.

Nabodita Ganguly speaks to Mithun Dasgupta of businessline to know more on the Tata Nano Singur case, and what the recent developments are.