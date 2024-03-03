In this episode of the State of the Economy podcast, businessline’s Rishi Ranjan Kala speaks to Vijayanand Samudrala, President, Amara Raja Advanced Cell Technologies, on the EV mobility movement in India.

Samudrala shares insights on India’s journey towards electrification, from its inception to the current surge in momentum. From two-wheelers to commercial vehicles, he shares how EVs are reshaping mobility across the nation.

India’s aspiration to achieve net zero emissions by 2070 hinges significantly on the success of its EV sector, necessitating a robust supply chain for lithium-ion batteries. Ambitious plans by the Amara Raja group like the establishment of a sprawling giga factory spanning 265 acres in Hyderabad with a capacity of 16 GW hours is one such move.

The podcast looks at the policy landscape driving India’s EV ambitions, spotlighting initiatives like FAME (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles) and ACC (Advanced Chemistry Cell) PLI schemes.

The challenges of building a sustainable EV ecosystem, including policy hurdles and securing critical materials like lithium and cobalt. Samudrala offers an overall view, highlighting both the opportunities and obstacles along the way.

A crucial aspect of EV adoption is the availability of charging infrastructure. Rishi and Vijayanand discuss the importance of investing in charging stations to encourage more people to switch to electric vehicles. They discuss innovative solutions for infrastructure deployment, such as small-scale charging points tailored to India’s needs.

Listen in!