Join us on an electrifying journey as we delve into the political battleground of Kerala, where the seasoned politician K Surendran, representing the BJP, embarks on a historic quest after facing defeat in eight consecutive elections. Witness the suspense unfold as Surendran takes on formidable rivals like Congress stalwart Rahul Gandhi and CPI’s formidable contender Annie Raja in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from the vibrant constituency of Wayanad. Get an exclusive behind-the-scenes look as Surendran navigates the twists and turns of his campaign trail, sharing candid insights and strategies in an engaging conversation with BusinessLine. Don’t miss out on this riveting exploration of democracy in action, as we bring you the pulse of Indian politics like never before!
