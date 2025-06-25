Nifty Bank index began today’s session with a gap up at 56,565 versus Tuesday’s close of 56,462. It rose after opening and is currently trading around 55,610, up 0.25 per cent.

The advance/decline ratio stands at 9/3. HDFC Bank, The Federal Bank and Bank of Baroda, up 0.8 per cent each so far, are the toppers.

On the other hand, Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 1 per cent) and Axis Bank (down 0.2 per cent) are the top losers.

Nifty PSU Bank has gained 0.3 per cent whereas Nifty Private Bank is up nearly 0.1 per cent. Therefore, the public sector banks are performing comparatively better so far today.

Nifty Bank futures

The June expiry Nifty Bank futures began today’s session higher at 56,600 against yesterday’s close of 56,501. It is now trading at 56,620, up 0.2 per cent.

So long as the contract stays above 56,250, the bias will be bullish. We expect Nifty Bank futures (June) to see a rally from the current level, which can lift it to 57,150, a potential resistance. A breakout of this can take it further up to 57,300.

On the other hand, if the contract drops, there is a support at 56,250. A breach of this can add more strength to the bears as fresh sellers might arrive. In such a case, Nifty Bank futures (June) can decline to 56,000 and 55,600.

Nevertheless, given the prevailing price action, the probability of a rally is high.

Trade strategy

Buy Nifty Bank futures (June) at 56,620 and 56,500. Target and stop-loss can be 57,150 and 56,250 respectively.

Supports: 56,250 and 56,000

Resistances: 57,150 and 57,300

Published on June 25, 2025