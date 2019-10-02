Slideshow
In pictures | BSNL unions’ lunch hour protest
|
October 02, 2019
October 02, 2019
BSNL’s unions and associations went on a “lunch-hour demonstration” on October 1 to protest against salary delay and non-payment of wages to contract workers
October 02, 2019
