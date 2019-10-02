Slideshow

In pictures | BSNL unions’ lunch hour protest

| Updated on October 02, 2019 Published on October 02, 2019

Trade union leaders of BSNL’s Sanchar Nigam Executives' Association (SNEA), BSNL Employees Union (BSNLEU), All India BSNL Executives’ Association (AIBSNLEA), BSNL Mazdoor Sangh (BSNLMS), BSNL Officers Association (BSNLOA) and BSNL Association of Telecom Mechanics (BSNLATM) taking part in the lunch hour demonstration on October 1 in front of BSNL Corporate Office, New Delhi

BSNL staff taking part in the lunch hour demonstration on October 1 in front of BSNL Corporate Office, New Delhi

BSNL Bengaluru staff during the demonstration

BSNL staff taking part in demonstration in Jaipur

BSNL staff taking part in the lunch hour demonstration in Thiruvananthapuram

BSNL staff in Lucknow taking part in the demonstration

BSNL’s unions and associations went on a “lunch-hour demonstration” on October 1 to protest against salary delay and non-payment of wages to contract workers

