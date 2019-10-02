In pictures | BSNL unions’ lunch hour protest

Trade union leaders of BSNL’s Sanchar Nigam Executives' Association (SNEA), BSNL Employees Union (BSNLEU), All India BSNL Executives’ Association (AIBSNLEA), BSNL Mazdoor Sangh (BSNLMS), BSNL Officers Association (BSNLOA) and BSNL Association of Telecom Mechanics (BSNLATM) taking part in the lunch hour demonstration on October 1 in front of BSNL Corporate Office, New Delhi