Slideshow | Glimpses of BL Changemaker Awards 2020

Bijoy Ghosh Kamal Narang | Updated on March 07, 2020 Published on March 07, 2020

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu releasing BusinessLine’s Changemaker booklet, along with BusinessLine Editor Raghavan Srinivasan   -  BUSINESS LINE

Venkaiah Naidu with N Ravi, Publisher, The Hindu Group of Newspapers, releasing Changemakers book   -  BUSINESS LINE

Pradeep Mewada (far right), Young Changemaker award winner, takes a selfie.   -  Bijoy Ghosh

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal receiving a memento from Ramesh Rangarajan, Director, KSL Media Ltd   -  Bijoy Ghosh

Padma Shankar, on the violin, and Prithvi Raj, percussion, presenting a fusion of different genres of music   -  Bijoy Ghosh

Founder-Editor BusinessLine K Venugopal with Shobana Kamineni, former president, CII   -  Bijoy Ghosh

A section of the audience in rapt attention   -  Kamal Narang

Kamal Narang

Bijoy Ghosh

Published on March 07, 2020
